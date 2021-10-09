Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) sets the fastest time in free practice 3 of the Turkish GP

The rain was invited on Saturday at the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey. If the sun reappeared at the start of the third free practice session, the track was still very wet and it was on wet tires that the drivers completed their first laps.
They quickly put on intermediaries, but some were still scared, like Pierre Gasly, who spun with his AlphaTauri but saved by the important release of turn 11. Less luck for George Russell, got out in turn 2 with his Williams, and stuck in the gravel pit, which caused a red flag for a few minutes.
Only 5 laps for Hamilton
Meanwhile, several drivers, such as Max Verstappen (Red Bull), remained in the pits wisely, preferring to save tires and let the others chart a course. But the track drying up, the hunt for the stopwatch could start all the same. The Dutchman took the opportunity to gratify the Turkish public with a nice 360, and times have continued to improve.
Verstappen, his teammate Sergio Perez, then his former teammate Gasly succeeded each other at the top of the timesheet, while Lewis Hamilton did not get involved in this fight, preferring to keep gums for the rest of the weekend. And it was finally the Frenchman who concluded this third session with the best time, in 1’30 ”447, knowing that the qualifications, from 2:00 pm, should take place on a dry track.
Behind the Normand, we find Verstappen at 16 hundredths, Perez at 23 hundredths and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 81 hundredths. The other drivers are more than a second away: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Hamilton only rode 5 laps, against 19 for Gasly for example, and finished with 18th time, more than 3 seconds behind.