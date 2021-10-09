PlayStation 5 available again from € 400

Coveted from its release in November 2020, this console is a delight to those who have managed to get it. Its specificities make it a daring device, which does not disappoint in terms of both design and performance. Its speed and fluidity are impressive. As for its new controller, it marks a real break with the material previously created. Users keep praising its merits.

Find your PS5 from 400 €

Many of you are looking for the PS5, especially around this time with the release of new, highly anticipated video games. Better to be quick and responsive to control the PS5. It is finally back in stock after almost a year of waiting on eBay. Sold from € 400 for the cheapest model, it comes with free delivery in 3 to 5 days in mainland France and should quickly satisfy you. On eBay, choose the model that suits you, new or used, according to your budget and your wishes in terms of data.

The Sony console, in fact, keeps all its promises: the loading time is almost reduced to nothing, its case is particularly silent, as for the features offered, all show their interest. An application also accompanies your new console to control its storage remotely.





PlayStation 5: New innovative and intuitive features

With a new design, a new controller and daring technical specifications, the PS5 is a console that marks a breakthrough in its sector. It immediately stands out with its large size and new DualSense controller. On the functional side, the PS5 also breaks traditional codes. It has a play center that allows you to find in the same space, activities, new content and broadcasts from the community.

The control center also allows you to participate in the most used missions and activities without having to leave your game. A button is provided for this purpose. You can also be alerted to your friends’ successes. Do any of them beat your score? A notification lets you know so you can exceed its performance. A chat and multi-player games are also accessible and compatible with both other PS5 and PS4. You stay connected to all of your friends.