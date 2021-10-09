PlayStation has found its mobile director, and it’s Mr. Apple Arcade – News

And the lucky one is named Nicola Sebastiani, whose LinkedIn profile indicates that he was in charge of the content for the Apple Arcade subscription from January 2018 until his departure in July 2021. Suffice to say that the man, who was also head of commercial management of App Store games between December 2013 and January 2018, must have a rather well-filled address book. Before Apple, Nicola Sebastiani had spent almost 3 years at Ubisoft to support the beginnings of his mobile team.

Nicola Sebastiani responded to a job posting that offered candidates to “develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios” and of “lead all aspects of the expansion of our console and PC game development to mobile and live services, successfully adapting the most popular PlayStation franchises for mobile.“





In May, during Sony’s annual strategic presentation, the group’s management directly confirmed its intention to reach a much wider audience by declining PlayStation licenses on mobiles, in addition to investments from PlayStation Productions (the movie Uncharted, the TV series The Last of Us) and ports of PlayStation Studios games on PC.

“Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of players beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse intellectual properties that can be adapted into smartphone games and complement our AAA games and game services. We’re exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises, so stay tuned.“, said Jim Ryan during this presentation.