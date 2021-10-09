Pogacar’s confession

Cited among the favorites of the Tour of Lombardy, Tadej Pogacar has recognized several problems to explain his less well for several weeks.

Hope has returned to Tadej Pogacar’s camp. Third, Tuesday, during the Three Varese Valleys, the Slovenian again played the leading roles, Wednesday, during Milan-Turin, with a fourth place in the key. And to believe him, the double winner of the Tour de France paid in the final the debauchery of energy of the day before. A good omen when it comes to attacking the Tour of Lombardy, his priority objective since his retirement from the Tour of Spain.

The rider of Team UAE Emirates has not been very celebrating since his resumption at Classic Brittany. So much so that he got off with two pitiful retirements – in Plouay and then in the Tour d’Emilie last weekend – when he did not have to settle for a race in anonymity in the middle of the peloton as was the case at the World Championships.

The problem is the head

To believe him, his one-month cut in August is not for nothing in this precarious form. “This is not the first time that I have noticed that when I cut the summer, it is more difficult to resume than at other times. I don’t know why, maybe I’m spending too much time at the beach and it softens me ”, he said to explain his difficulties since the recovery. But the Slovenian points to another concern.





” The problem is the head, he breathed. My legs are running well, my condition improves with the races, but some days my thoughts take me far, into the fields, along the roads, I have jumps in concentration and my results can be very good or very bad. The Tour d’Emilie was very bad! “ He hopes to stay focused this Saturday.

