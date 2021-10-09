Pokémon Arceus Legends: Open or Semi-Open World? The developers put an end to the debate!

Since its announcement, Pokémon Legends Arceus has been questioning. The artistic direction and the level of the title leave a lot of doubts, and it is still a difficult to understand how this new adventure really works.

But the main question animating the debates at the moment, this is the structure of this new experience what should be Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Is the title a true open world, allowing Pokémon to ogle the side of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or a semi-open title, with large exploreable areas. Not long ago, Joe Merrick, the webmaster of the Serebii.net site, indicated that it seemed increasingly clear to him that the title would have a structure close to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Monster Hunter, or even the wild lands of Pokémon Sword / Shield.

Tonight, The Pokémon Company issued a press release to our colleagues in Kotaku. In the latter, we find a sentence that will end the debate.

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, the village of Rusti-Cité serves as a base for exploration missions. After receiving a mission or request and preparing for their next excursion, players will leave the village to study one of the different open areas from the Hisui region. Once the investigative work is done, players will need to return (to the village) to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region.



By mentioning the presence of several open areas, the Pokémon Company is making things clear: players won’t explore a single large open world, but several large areas, logically corresponding to various biomes that are home to different species of Pokémon. However, the presence of mounts suggests that these areas will be quite large.

As a reminder, players will part of the Seeker Corps, whose objective is to complete the very first Pokédex Of the history. For this, they will go in search of information on pokémons, in order to learn more about their behavior and to capture them. However, some Pokémon are moved by a strange force, increasing their strength and aggressiveness.

