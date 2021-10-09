Poland could leave Europe after declarations by its Constitutional Council

The nationalists in power in Poland applaud with both hands after this new provocation against Brussels. Thursday October 7, the highest Polish court has ruled against the supremacy of European law. In response to this decision, demonstrations took place in Warsaw (Poland). During these events, the European anthem was taken to the hearts of all.







The Poles are worried about the Constitutional Court’s decision because it represents a clear violation of the treaties. This could lead to Poland leaving the European Union. Thunderclap in the various European capitals and threats from Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs who spoke this Friday on BFM TV: “When you sign a contract and say my own rule is worth more than what I signed with you, there is no more contract. It is very serious because it is the risk of an exit from Poland. “