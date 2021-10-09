Police custody of Mélanie Boulanger, the mayor of Canteleu: what we know about the case

76 news See my news

19 arrests took place in Canteleu and Seine-Saint-Denis in connection with a narcotics case, Friday October 8, 2021, including that of the mayor of Canteleu Mélanie Boulanger. (© Adobe Stock / Illustration)

It is ultimately not 11, but 19 arrests which took place on Friday 8 October 2021 in Canteleu and in Seine-Saint-Denis as part of a narcotics case, specified the public prosecutor of Bobigny, Eric Mathias, in the evening.

Fifteen of these arrests were carried out by the departmental security of the departmental public security directorate of Seine-Maritime in Canteleu, including that of the mayor Mélanie Boulanger, placed in police custody.





“Police custody still in progress”

The simultaneous operation in the two territories was launched following “a judicial investigation opened since September 2019 of the heads of drug trafficking and criminal associations”, having made it possible to identify “several people in connection with the trafficking” .

The searches carried out on Friday resulted in the seizure of 15 kg of heroin, 25 kg of cutting products, firearms and the sum of € 375,000. “The police custody still in progress and lasting up to 96 hours, are likely to be extended,” said the prosecutor. The examining magistrate will decide at the end of the follow-up to be given for each person. “

