Positive for Covid-19, Karine Ferri again absent from “Dance with the stars”

The former model could not host the second part of the evening of the TF1 show.

The presenter and former model Karine Ferri usually hosts the second part of the evening of “Dance with the stars” on TF1. During which the participants and the jurors discuss the highlights of the show. But this Friday, October 8, and for the second week in a row, the 40-year-old was not on the air. Camille Combal replaced her.

She brought up the subject on Instagram. As the two photos published – where it appears in a radiant form against the backdrop of Breton reefs – the wife of footballer Yoann Gourcuff has contracted Covid-19. “Some guessed it, I caught this damn virus, so I’m at home in isolation but I’m finally better”, reassures Karine Ferri, confined again.





“I miss the plateaus, I miss walks in the forest with my family and my dogs, and I also miss the sand walks”, assures the one who has just published a work entitled A life in balance. Fashion, sport and lifestyle advice for women, she explained to West France . “I am also disappointed to have to cancel the signing sessions for my book”, she plague moreover in this publication.

The former candidate of “Mask Singer” will have been able to follow “Dance with the stars” from her home, as a viewer. This Friday, October 8, two candidates took the path of the exit, after the test of duels. This is Jean-Baptiste Maunier, the actor seen in his youth in the Choristers, and Inès Vandamme.