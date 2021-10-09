Power cuts threaten India, coal stocks reach critical point

As coal reserves dwindle, concern mounts. Is India at risk, in places, of being deprived of electricity? Monday, October 4, the 135 coal-fired thermal power plants that the South Asian giant has, on average, only four days of stock, against thirteen in early August. Sixteen of them were out of stock, according to data from the Energy Ministry.

Rarely have coal reserves, the fuel used to generate about 70% of India’s electricity, have seen such low levels. ” The situation is critical. We could see blackouts lasting several hours, especially in small towns ”says Vibhuti Garg, an economist in charge of India at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Longer monsoon

Several factors explain this situation. Starting with the strength of the economic recovery. Indian growth jumped more than 20% between April and June. Demand for electricity rose 16% in August compared to 2020. “The growth in demand for electricity was faster than expected and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 3%”, details Hetal Gandhi, research director at Crisil, an organization that depends on the rating agency Standard & Poor’s.





The monsoon was also longer than usual. Until the end of September, heavy rains disrupted coal production in the mining states of central and eastern India. They also affected its routing through the territory. “Imports generally make up for the decline in domestic supply during the monsoon, but this year high prices have discouraged power plant operators from stocking up.”, adds Vibhuti Garg. India, the world’s second largest producer of coal, is also the second largest importer in the world. The country notably obtains its supplies from Indonesia, whose ore prices soared between March and September 2021, going from 60 to 200 dollars per tonne.

The religious festival season which begins this October may lead to a further increase in electricity consumption

Indian Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said the government was working hard to remedy the problem. At the same time, he asserted that India is not facing an electricity crisis. “We meet all of the country’s demand”, he said Tuesday, October 5. “Coal supplies are something we need to watch out for. It is a constant process because the coal is extracted from the mines on a daily basis ”, continued Mr. Singh.

