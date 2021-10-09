Prime audiences: “César Wagner” on France 2 ahead of a short head “Dance with the stars” on TF1 with the elimination of Jean-Baptiste Maunier

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 continued to broadcast the new season of “Dance with the stars”. In this eleventh season, presented by Camille Combal, viewers will find celebrities – they were thirteen at the start – who will set foot on the floor.
Last week, the program attracted 4,023,000 viewers and 20.2% of the public.
Yesterday evening, at the end of the show, each in turn, the five endangered duets took to the dance floor. They had 45 seconds to convince on a Cha-cha.
Two couples were saved by the jury, Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette and Wejdene / Samuel Texier.
Two others were saved by the public, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac and Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby.
Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme are therefore eliminated.
Caesar Wagner
19.9% market share
4,121,000 viewers
Dance with the stars
20.3% market share
4,035,000 viewers
NCIS
11% market share
2,373,000 viewers
Open Range
11.4% market share
2,120,000 viewers
Hibernatus
3.3% market share
688,000 viewers
The Sébastien years
3.8% market share
652,000 viewers
Foot – 2022 World Cup Qualifying – Germany v Romania
2.6% market share
549,000 viewers
I will sleep at your house
2.5% market share
499,000 viewers
Frou-Frou Les Bains
2.3% market share
429,000 viewers
Jackpot
2.3% market share
429,000 viewers
Kung Fu Panda 3
1.6% market share
346,000 viewers
The Wife
1.6% market share
321,000 viewers
Profiling
1.5% market share
319,000 viewers
Valérie Bacot: why I killed my husband
1.4% market share
292,000 viewers
The lethal Weapon
1.4% market share
286,000 viewers
Customs under close surveillance
1% market share
211,000 viewers
Large families: life in XXL
0.9% market share
204,000 viewers
The Simpsons
0.8% market share
182,000 viewers
Top market shares