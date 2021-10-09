Prime audiences: “César Wagner” on France 2 ahead of a short head “Dance with the stars” on TF1 with the elimination of Jean-Baptiste Maunier

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 continued to broadcast the new season of “Dance with the stars”. In this eleventh season, presented by Camille Combal, viewers will find celebrities – they were thirteen at the start – who will set foot on the floor.

Last week, the program attracted 4,023,000 viewers and 20.2% of the public.

Yesterday evening, at the end of the show, each in turn, the five endangered duets took to the dance floor. They had 45 seconds to convince on a Cha-cha.

Two couples were saved by the jury, Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette and Wejdene / Samuel Texier.

Two others were saved by the public, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac and Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby.

Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme are therefore eliminated.