    Prime audiences: “César Wagner” on France 2 ahead of a short head “Dance with the stars” on TF1 with the elimination of Jean-Baptiste Maunier

    Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 continued to broadcast the new season of “Dance with the stars”. In this eleventh season, presented by Camille Combal, viewers will find celebrities – they were thirteen at the start – who will set foot on the floor.

    Last week, the program attracted 4,023,000 viewers and 20.2% of the public.

    Yesterday evening, at the end of the show, each in turn, the five endangered duets took to the dance floor. They had 45 seconds to convince on a Cha-cha.

    Two couples were saved by the jury, Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette and Wejdene / Samuel Texier.

    Two others were saved by the public, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac and Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby.

    Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme are therefore eliminated.


    Caesar Wagner
    19.9% ​​market share

    4,121,000 viewers


    Dance with the stars
    20.3% market share

    4,035,000 viewers


    NCIS
    11% market share

    2,373,000 viewers


    Open Range
    11.4% market share

    2,120,000 viewers


    Hibernatus
    3.3% market share

    688,000 viewers


    The Sébastien years
    3.8% market share

    652,000 viewers


    Foot – 2022 World Cup Qualifying – Germany v Romania
    2.6% market share


    549,000 viewers


    I will sleep at your house
    2.5% market share

    499,000 viewers


    Frou-Frou Les Bains
    2.3% market share

    429,000 viewers


    Jackpot
    2.3% market share

    429,000 viewers


    Kung Fu Panda 3
    1.6% market share

    346,000 viewers


    The Wife
    1.6% market share

    321,000 viewers


    Profiling
    1.5% market share

    319,000 viewers


    Valérie Bacot: why I killed my husband
    1.4% market share

    292,000 viewers


    The lethal Weapon
    1.4% market share

    286,000 viewers


    Customs under close surveillance
    1% market share

    211,000 viewers


    Large families: life in XXL
    0.9% market share

    204,000 viewers


    The Simpsons
    0.8% market share

    182,000 viewers

