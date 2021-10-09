Pro D2 – Day 6: after Agen’s 33rd defeat, supporters “demand accountability”

Christophe Deylaud was presented as the firefighter on duty to extinguish a fire. There was not the desired effect. And the SUA house seems to be in the throes of a much deeper evil. The new setback – which is more against a promoted – does not calm the supporters who did not take long to express their fed up on social networks.

The final whistle barely sounded at the Armandie stadium where Sporting Union Agenais conceded another defeat that the supporters of the SUA let loose their exasperation. Rather a black anger in this case.

This Friday evening, on the occasion of the centenary of the Armandie stadium, the AUS hit rock bottom, losing once again. The Lot-et-Garonnais were beaten by another promoted from the Pro D2. Yet leading 15 to 10, the locals let, in the last minutes, the Audois reverse the trend to drown a little more an SUA completely in distress.

Two years without success in Armandie

In the spans of Armandia, the faces are serious. The mines broken down, the supporters cannot believe this new setback. It’s been two years since the AUS has not won a game on its lawn. Another number is cold in the back. 33 as the number of consecutive defeats recorded by the proteges of President Jean-François Fonteneau.

The arrival of Christophe Deylaud is no longer enough to calm the supporters. Moreover, they do not take a tweezer on social networks to say all the bad things they think about the governance of the club.

Some of the reviews are terrible. Like the one shared by the Buvette d’Armandie. A gravestone with an inscription “SUA: 1908-2020”. Acidic comments accompany this tweet. The president of the SUA is clearly targeted.

For other supporters, it is “a sad evening to forget”. Patrick is “appalled to see what he saw”. And to continue “a rugby porridge, this club is dying, this staff is without solution. Quick an electroshock with a quick change, no more choice.”

They are afraid of seeing the club “die”

The supporters are numerous to utter the terrible word. “At this rate, our club will die”, sadly coward a supporter. “How did we get there”, plague Alain. Another Internet user puts “the fault in an error of choice during the replacement of Christophe Laussucq”, last year.





For Christophe, it is “time to take on these responsibilities”. “Faced with disaster, have the decency to hand over. The AUS is an institution that we serve. If we are unable to do so, we must recognize it. Or we must quickly give the means to recruit 3 or 4 players which could by miracle prevent us from another descent in National or at best make us win at least one match. A fucking match “. The tone is acid but the fed up can be read over the comments.

A “disaster” for Tingaud

Moreover, the former president of the SUA, Alain Tingaud, was quick to draw. Moreover, he has “no more words in the face of such a disaster”. He continues: “Flat and empty encephalogram on and off the field. Players who are no longer trusted. Agen’s jersey is soiled for a long time.”

@agen_rugby No more words in the face of such a disaster ?. Flat and empty encephalogram on and off the pitch. Players who are no longer trusted. Agen’s jersey is soiled for a long time. Very sad evening and the president of course still responsible for nothing! ? – TINGAUD Alain (@alaintingaud) October 8, 2021

Finally, others no longer have any illusions and are already seeing the SUA nationally. Like Quentin “Having a brand new stadium to host Nice, Blagnac ….”

It is very difficult to find tweets that still evoke a little optimism. Even on the side of the most loyal supporters of Sporting Union Agenais. Marianne’s tweet sums it up perfectly. As if they had given up and are looking at the future of the club in the very long term. Terrifying observation for a club plunged into a terrifying crisis. And now it seems very difficult to find people who do not shoot at the ambulance …