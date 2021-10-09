protocol soldiers suspected of sympathy for the far right

The company, resulting from the prestigious battalion of the guard, was “withdrawn” from the protocol service, which ensures in particular the reception of the heads of state.

German soldiers have been removed from the protocol service after suspicion of sexual assault and collusion with the far right, a recurring phenomenon in the Bundeswehr.

The company, resulting from the prestigious battalion of the guard, was “withdrawn“Of the protocol service, which ensures in particular the reception of heads of state, for acts presumed to have been committed”in a far right context“, A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense told the press on Friday 8 October.

The case, revealed by the weekly Der Spiegel, concerns in particular “rather disgusting initiation and drinking ritualsAnd sexual assaults committed against the new soldiers, according to this spokesperson. One witness said in particular, according to Der Spiegel, that within the second company of the guard battalion, an extreme right-wing group of at least six soldiers was formed and called the “Wolf Pack“. The group’s leader is said to have used racist slurs against other soldiers of foreign origin. A non-commissioned officer allegedly wore a T-shirt with the inscription “Sonnenstudio 88“, The number 88 signifying in the neo-Nazi movement”heil Hitler“.





“Eliminate the culprits”

The alleged incidents “shame us all deeply“, Argued the spokesperson. The Bundeswehr, the German army, will “exhaust all legal possibilities” for “ward off the culprits», Denounced by other soldiers. This company belongs to the guard battalion, deployed in protocol settings or ensuring the protection of government buildings. The membership of soldiers, including members of the special forces, to the movement of the radical far right has worried for many months the government of Angela Merkel, which has made racist and anti-Semitic terrorism to the forefront of threats.

A KSK special forces company was thus dissolved in 2020. Significant theft of ammunition had been observed there and several of its members had carried out the Hitler salute, illegal, during a party. In June, a battalion stationed in Lithuania was recalled after accusations of racist and anti-Semitic behavior.

