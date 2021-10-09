PSG | PSG – Malaise: Griezmann pushes a rant on the Mbappé case!

Football – PSG
Kylian Mbappé’s attacking companion in the France Team, Antoine Griezmann was keen to offer his support at a press conference to the PSG striker who spoke this week on the criticisms he has been subjected to since the Euro.
Whether before, during, or after the failed Euro of the Blues and Kylian Mbappé in a personal capacity who was not successful by failing in particular to find the way to the net during the competition, the striker of the PSG has not escaped criticism due to the responsibilities claimed for the penalty taker, his lack of relationship with Olivier Giroud on the field and due to his missed shot on goal against the Swiss in the 1/8 final. This week, after his strong statements to The team and to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé received the support of two teammates from theFrench team in the people of Lucas hernandez and of Raphael Varane notably. And in recent hours, his attacking friend Antoine Griezmann has also added a layer.
Griezmann believes that everyone has “fallen” on Mbappé
“I understand that feeling. We are lucky to have him, he is a top player who wants to win everything, in club, in selection or individually. He is expected to score four, five goals. But what he does at his age is already extraordinary. We ran into him a bit after the Euro but it was a bit unfair. You had to be there, want to shoot it, this penalty. It was not his fault that we were eliminated against Switzerland. It is up to us to put him in the best conditions, whether it is the journalists, us his teammates or the supporters. We are incredibly lucky to have him with us. We must take advantage of him. I am sure that if we give him confidence and joy, there will be games like yesterday and he will win us games ”. said Antoine Griezmann on the occasion of his visit to a press conference on Friday evening.