PSG | PSG – Malaise: Griezmann pushes a rant on the Mbappé case!

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 6:45 am by Th.B.

Kylian Mbappé’s attacking companion in the France Team, Antoine Griezmann was keen to offer his support at a press conference to the PSG striker who spoke this week on the criticisms he has been subjected to since the Euro.





Whether before, during, or after the failed Euro of the Blues and Kylian Mbappé in a personal capacity who was not successful by failing in particular to find the way to the net during the competition, the striker of the PSG has not escaped criticism due to the responsibilities claimed for the penalty taker, his lack of relationship with Olivier Giroud on the field and due to his missed shot on goal against the Swiss in the 1/8 final. This week, after his strong statements to The team and to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé received the support of two teammates from theFrench team in the people of Lucas hernandez and of Raphael Varane notably. And in recent hours, his attacking friend Antoine Griezmann has also added a layer.

Griezmann believes that everyone has “fallen” on Mbappé