PSG’s discreet tribute to Bernard Tapie’s funeral

Marseille paid a tremendous tribute to its Boss yesterday morning, with this funeral convoy having gathered hundreds of supporters between the Old Port and La Major cathedral. A last majestic illustration of the total love that the Phoceans had for the former president of OM, who died six days ago and whose coffin had already received a spectacular welcome at the Vélodrome.

But yesterday, during the funeral at La Major cathedral, it was not only Marseille that paid tribute to Bernard Tapie. PSG had sent a wreath, photographed by a fan. It reads “PSG Presidency”. A classy gesture and very worthy of the club of the capital, which must be emphasized while the hatred between the two has never been greater. Proof of this is that even Monsignor Aveline, who multiplied the fine speeches at the funeral, found a way to tackle this “club in which billions are invested” …

Among many others, a wreath from PSG in tribute to Bernard Tapie: via @guilhemricavy #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/2Jjhmi1ezL

– Fanatic0M (@ Fanatic0M) October 8, 2021