Quinté PMU – NIGHT SESSION PRIZE forecast

Double winner of quinté, ZEROZEROSETTE GAR (photo) could well be awarded a third in the Prix Charley Mills, quinté this Friday, at Vincennes. To achieve this, he will have to get rid of his eldest TJACKO ZAZ, who has just beaten him in the Prix Bernard Le Quellec, on September 23, on the proposed route, that of 2,700 meters Grand Piste.
9 ZEROZEROSETTE GAR : This transalpine trotter does not lack references in France. He also has ten podiums, including five successes, in seventeen outings at Vincennes. Recent 2nd on the proposed route, it should not be far from the truth.
7 TJACKO ZAZ : This 9-year-old gelding remains on two victories, the most recent having been obtained in the quinté Prix Bernard le Quellec, last month on this course, where he dominated three of his rivals of the day including our favorite. Forced to believe it.
5 FLY SPEED : Like our two favorites, he took part in the Bernard le Quellec Prize on September 23, ranking 3rd. He remains on a series of six consecutive podiums. Nothing stands in the way of a confirmation in this lot.
16 ECHO DE CHANLECY : It has two successes and eight places in thirteen quintés run, proof of its efficiency at this level. In addition, he is the richest in the race and he will perform all four feet bare. Enough to earn him takers …
3 HOLY WATER : His two outings in the quintés resulted in as many places in 3rd, last year. He also took 3rd place in a Gr.III, last month on the Grande Piste de Vincennes. With a good final speed, it should be wary.
1 FLAYA KALOUMA : She approaches this meeting in a good physical condition. Evidenced by his victory in a quinté, last month in Amiens. Again presented barefoot, she can come to scramble the cards in this test.
10 DROP DES DURIEZ : Of course, there is a lack of references to Vincennes. That said, he has never finished further than 4th in his last seven public performances. In addition, it will be unshod for the occasion and entrusted to a pilot. Mistrust is essential.
2 MARCELLO WIBB : He will be against him for not having been seen on track since the end of July. However, he found Vincennes and his main track, the scene of his last victory, that of May 15. Here it will be of interest to fans of worthy outsiders.
In case of non-runner: 11 DONA VIVA
Stéphane Davy’s selection
|BASED
|9
|ZEROZEROSETTE GAR
|7
|TJACKO ZAZ
|REGULAR CHANCES
|5
|FLY SPEED
|16
|ECHO OF CHANLECY
|3
|HOLY WATER
|OUTSIDERS
|1
|FLAYA KALOUMA
|10
|DROP DES DURIEZ
|2
|MARCELLO WIBB
Summary of the prognosis:
Favorite
9 – ZEROZEROSETTE GAR
Heart stroke
7 – TJACKO ZAZ
Moment of madness
3 – HOLY WATER
The ZEturf.fr forecast
And there was light…
To mark the occasion, Le Trot has decided to retain this Prix Charley Mills as the launch event for the lighting of the Grande Piste de Vincennes. Support of “Ze5-Event“, this European race will be the logical continuation of the Bernard le Quellec Prize for the main horses of the race; Tjacko Zaz, to follow closely even in the absence of the boss at the sulky, Zerozerosette Gar, ready to line up the “little sticks” during the start of the winter meeting, as well as Fly Speed, for which it could be the race too many, but let’s trust his entourage to have given him freshness after a summer with fanfare …
Regularity model, Echo of Chanlecy has just prepared this beautiful entry with his mentor at the helm at Craon, and will be put in opposition to the three aforementioned horses, with Drop of Duriez, which has yet to prove itself on this ring, of course, but will be presented at best on the occasion of this trip from the Center-East. At last, Flaya Kalouma, who has just provided the show in Amiens, Holy water, able to go far if Gaby quickly finds the right back to him, even Classic Haufor, on the right track, but moved to Osarus Sales the day before, will have already fulfilled their contract by winning a fourth or fifth place.
ZEturf.fr selection
|No.
|Horse
|Driver
|9
|ZEROZEROSETTE GAR
|ABRIVARD M.
|16
|ECHO OF CHANLECY
|THE BELLER T.
|7
|TJACKO ZAZ
|BAZIRE N.
|5
|FLY SPEED
|MONCLIN J. PH.
|10
|DROP DES DURIEZ
|NIVARD F.
|1
|FLAYA KALOUMA
|POU POU GA
|3
|HOLY WATER
|GELORMINI G.
|14
|CLASSIC HAUFOR
|BIGEON CH. J.
Quinté BetClic.fr forecast
Sixteen aged trotters are on the starting grid of the Prix Charley Mills, quinté this Friday, at Vincennes (R-1). Displayed, in that order, on the Bernard Le Quellec Prize podium, on September 23 on the proposed route, TJACKO ZAZ, ZEROZEROSETTE GAR and FLY SPEED find themselves here with solid ambitions.
Press selection
|No.
|Horse
|Driver
|9
|ZEROZEROSETTE GAR
|ABRIVARD M.
|7
|TJACKO ZAZ
|BAZIRE N.
|5
|FLY SPEED
|MONCLIN J. PH.
|16
|ECHO OF CHANLECY
|THE BELLER T.
|10
|DROP DES DURIEZ
|NIVARD F.
|4
|HELENA DI QUATTRO
|REFIN E.
|1
|FLAYA KALOUMA
|POU POU GA
|3
|HOLY WATER
|GELORMINI G.
|2
|MARCELLO WIBB
|MARTENS C.
|13
|FIRELLO
|CONGARD R.