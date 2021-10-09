More

    Quinté PMU – NIGHT SESSION PRIZE forecast

    Stéphane Davy - Journalist Canalturf.comThe Canalturf.com forecast

    The photo of Zerozerosette Gar

    Double winner of quinté, ZEROZEROSETTE GAR (photo) could well be awarded a third in the Prix Charley Mills, quinté this Friday, at Vincennes. To achieve this, he will have to get rid of his eldest TJACKO ZAZ, who has just beaten him in the Prix Bernard Le Quellec, on September 23, on the proposed route, that of 2,700 meters Grand Piste.

    9 ZEROZEROSETTE GAR : This transalpine trotter does not lack references in France. He also has ten podiums, including five successes, in seventeen outings at Vincennes. Recent 2nd on the proposed route, it should not be far from the truth.

    7 TJACKO ZAZ : This 9-year-old gelding remains on two victories, the most recent having been obtained in the quinté Prix Bernard le Quellec, last month on this course, where he dominated three of his rivals of the day including our favorite. Forced to believe it.

    5 FLY SPEED : Like our two favorites, he took part in the Bernard le Quellec Prize on September 23, ranking 3rd. He remains on a series of six consecutive podiums. Nothing stands in the way of a confirmation in this lot.

    16 ECHO DE CHANLECY : It has two successes and eight places in thirteen quintés run, proof of its efficiency at this level. In addition, he is the richest in the race and he will perform all four feet bare. Enough to earn him takers …

    3 HOLY WATER : His two outings in the quintés resulted in as many places in 3rd, last year. He also took 3rd place in a Gr.III, last month on the Grande Piste de Vincennes. With a good final speed, it should be wary.

    1 FLAYA KALOUMA : She approaches this meeting in a good physical condition. Evidenced by his victory in a quinté, last month in Amiens. Again presented barefoot, she can come to scramble the cards in this test.

    10 DROP DES DURIEZ : Of course, there is a lack of references to Vincennes. That said, he has never finished further than 4th in his last seven public performances. In addition, it will be unshod for the occasion and entrusted to a pilot. Mistrust is essential.

    2 MARCELLO WIBB : He will be against him for not having been seen on track since the end of July. However, he found Vincennes and his main track, the scene of his last victory, that of May 15. Here it will be of interest to fans of worthy outsiders.

    In case of non-runner: 11 DONA VIVA

    Play it 9 – ZEROZEROSETTE GAR at odds of 2.3 / 1 in Single play on PMU.fr

    PMU Customers – Play this race

    Stéphane Davy’s selection

    BASED
    9 ZEROZEROSETTE GAR
    7 TJACKO ZAZ
    REGULAR CHANCES
    5 FLY SPEED
    16 ECHO OF CHANLECY
    3 HOLY WATER
    OUTSIDERS
    1 FLAYA KALOUMA
    10 DROP DES DURIEZ
    2 MARCELLO WIBB

    Summary of the prognosis:

    Favorite
    9 – ZEROZEROSETTE GAR


    Heart stroke
    7 – TJACKO ZAZ

    Moment of madness
    3 – HOLY WATER

    The ZEturf.fr forecast

    And there was light…

    To mark the occasion, Le Trot has decided to retain this Prix Charley Mills as the launch event for the lighting of the Grande Piste de Vincennes. Support of “Ze5-Event“, this European race will be the logical continuation of the Bernard le Quellec Prize for the main horses of the race; Tjacko Zaz, to follow closely even in the absence of the boss at the sulky, Zerozerosette Gar, ready to line up the “little sticks” during the start of the winter meeting, as well as Fly Speed, for which it could be the race too many, but let’s trust his entourage to have given him freshness after a summer with fanfare …

    Regularity model, Echo of Chanlecy has just prepared this beautiful entry with his mentor at the helm at Craon, and will be put in opposition to the three aforementioned horses, with Drop of Duriez, which has yet to prove itself on this ring, of course, but will be presented at best on the occasion of this trip from the Center-East. At last, Flaya Kalouma, who has just provided the show in Amiens, Holy water, able to go far if Gaby quickly finds the right back to him, even Classic Haufor, on the right track, but moved to Osarus Sales the day before, will have already fulfilled their contract by winning a fourth or fifth place.

    ZEturf.fr selection

    No. Horse Driver
    9 ZEROZEROSETTE GAR ABRIVARD M.
    16 ECHO OF CHANLECY THE BELLER T.
    7 TJACKO ZAZ BAZIRE N.
    5 FLY SPEED MONCLIN J. PH.
    10 DROP DES DURIEZ NIVARD F.
    1 FLAYA KALOUMA POU POU GA
    3 HOLY WATER GELORMINI G.
    14 CLASSIC HAUFOR BIGEON CH. J.

    Quinté BetClic.fr forecast

    Sixteen aged trotters are on the starting grid of the Prix Charley Mills, quinté this Friday, at Vincennes (R-1). Displayed, in that order, on the Bernard Le Quellec Prize podium, on September 23 on the proposed route, TJACKO ZAZ, ZEROZEROSETTE GAR and FLY SPEED find themselves here with solid ambitions.

    Find all the BetClic predictions for the day of Friday, October 8, 2021

The BetClic Blog

    The BetClic Blog

    Press selection

    Every day, Canalturf offers you to consult for the Quinté + race, the list of the 10 horses selected by the main newspapers of the equestrian press (Paris Turf, Tiercé Magazine, Bilto, France Turf, Turf Last, Le Progrès de Lyon, Ouest France, Paris courses, Le Parisien, France Soir, Turf, Le Favorite, Turf Matin, Presse Océan).

    No. Horse Driver
    9 ZEROZEROSETTE GAR ABRIVARD M.
    7 TJACKO ZAZ BAZIRE N.
    5 FLY SPEED MONCLIN J. PH.
    16 ECHO OF CHANLECY THE BELLER T.
    10 DROP DES DURIEZ NIVARD F.
    4 HELENA DI QUATTRO REFIN E.
    1 FLAYA KALOUMA POU POU GA
    3 HOLY WATER GELORMINI G.
    2 MARCELLO WIBB MARTENS C.
    13 FIRELLO CONGARD R.


    Aslam

