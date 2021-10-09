Quoted by Le Pen or Zemmour, “Bac Nord” says “to hate” this “recovery”

CINEMA – “It’s pure political recovery”. Annoyed to hear Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour take his film as an example to support their speech for the 2022 presidential election, the director of North Bac wanted to answer.

The director of the film himself contacted France Inter, said the radio this Friday, October 8. “A film remains a film, it is a fiction which tells a very particular news item, it does not tell the whole of the northern districts”, recalls Cédric Jimenez who explains having “hated” to hear his film several times quoted by the far right.

“If a film becomes a campaign argument on security, it’s deplorable”, he continues, noting that the situation is “representative of the political vacuum”: “If the only campaign argument is a film with actors, it’s ridiculous ”.





Success in theaters

“I don’t agree with them at all, I don’t want to be associated with them. They do not represent our values, ”says the director of Zemmour or Le Pen. “I do not want that North Bac serve their pseudo security campaign. (…) They use this film to say terrible things. (…) By dint of drumming the message, people think that it is really like that in the northern districts ”, continues Cédric Jimenez who grew up there.

If political recovery displeases him at the highest point, the director is however no more disturbed than that by the reactions of critics or spectators who, for some, see it as a caricatural approach of the suburbs and a bias for the police.

Chosen by the as one of the three possible candidates to represent France at the Oscars in 2022, with Titanium and The Event, Bac Nord in any case finds its audience. This dive into a case that wavered the Marseille police, carried by the trio of actors Gilles Lellouche, Karim Leklou and François Civil, is one of the rare big French successes indoors in this year still jostled by the Covid-19 , approaching two million admissions in seven weeks.

