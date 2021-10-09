Real Madrid – Mercato: Benzema leaves OL last hope

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

AS publishes this Saturday a long interview with Karim Benzema. In which the 33-year-old French striker explains the secrets of his longevity but also the fact that he has not set a date to hang up his crampons. Good news for Olympique Lyonnais and Jean-Michel Aulas, who dream of seeing the native of Bron come full circle in his training club.

“I work hard in training, but I also work hard at home. I prepare each week as best I can, with effort and intensity, remembering to be ready for the matches of the weekend and those of the Champions League. What they say about playing like you train is absolutely true. I am going little by little concerning my future. Like every year, I am thinking of retirement. I can’t give an age, but what I’m trying to do is do something more each year, improve with the seasons. “

Benzema still dreaming of Balon d’Or Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid’s on-form striker Karim Benzema has been dreaming of winning the Ballon d’Or since he was a little boy, he told Spanish daily AS in an interview published on Saturday. Benzema was selected o… https://t.co/eejrbfOKHO

