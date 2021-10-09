“Real Madrid must be sanctioned”

Leonardo is still as pissed off against Real Madrid as ever, although it was his player who publicly claimed that his wish to join the Spanish capital was a carefully considered choice.

This is a case that lasts and endures, and causes many worries for PSG. While Florentino Perez and Mbappé came out of the silence at the start of the week, one openly revealing his desire to leave while the other argued that everything could be settled next January, the Parisian club does not accept this situation, that it yet itself provoked.

Because if obviously, the pill has gone badly in recent days on the side of the Parisian management, it is she who deliberately made the choice to sit this summer on an offer of 180 million euros, even if it means withholding their crack for just one more year. So when Mbappé declares “I asked to leave in July”, and that the president of Real chained by a “we hope that everything will be settled on January 1st (date on which the player will be free to negotiate with other clubs)”Obviously, things cringe in the capital.





Present this Saturday in Trento for the Festival dello Sport, Leonardo spoke again on the subject, faithful to his line, always a victim: “They deny in Madrid, but I think that Real has been working for a long time to bring Mbappé . There has been a job done for two years, where they speak publicly about him. As if it is normal … We have made it known several times to Real Madrid that we are not happy. I think that it is something that must be sanctioned, it is not normal, “Leonardo told Gazetta Dello Sport.

“We always want to extend Mbappé, our plans haven’t changed. We’re talking about one of the best in the world. I don’t think it’s good to approach a player like that for so long. Everyone’s talking about it. . He’s in the last year of his contract, but it’s a lack of respect. The staff, management, Real Madrid players have all talked about Kylian … I think that’s part of their plan and this is not respectful, ”Leonardo concluded.