Real Madrid, PSG: Benzema openly challenges Messi

In principle, in years of great international competition, the winner of the Ballon d’Or comes from the winning country. Or failing that, the club that won the Champions League. But in 2021, both Chelsea in C1 and Italy at the Euro gave pride of place to the collective. So even Jorginho, who plays for the Blues and for Squadra Azzurra, is not a favorite. This title, suddenly, naturally goes to Lionel Messi, winner of his first trophy with Argentina, the Copa América, and author of a resounding transfer to PSG.

But the Argentine is warned: Karim Benzema also covets the supreme trophy. In an interview with AS, the Real Madrid striker expressed his ambition: “It’s always nice to be nominated in the 30 best players in the world. Is it a goal to win it? All the time. A football player must always have this Ballon d’Or in the back of his head to come out of big games, win games, do things on the pitch to give pleasure to the public. We play to give emotions to people, to our families, to supporters. Of course it’s a goal, like all the time and like every player ”.

