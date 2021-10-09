More

    Renault Occasion offers the Zoé at € 4 / day. A good plan ?

    Displaying the daily cost of an LLD (Long Term Rental) is a trick now commonly used by manufacturer marketing departments when it comes to ” selling ” a new vehicle. However, this trick is much less common when it comes to second-hand cars. Renault is thus one of the few to use it for its Zoe ‘promo’, valid until December 31.

    The offer seems tempting: a Zoe for € 4 / day, or € 120 / month. At this price, a Life version is offered with a 41 kWh battery (range in real conditions of about 250 km), having between 36 and 48 months and displaying 20,000 to 30,000 km on the odometer. This LLD runs for 37 months, for a maximum of 30,000 km, and includes the rental of the battery. For three years of use, it is therefore necessary to pay 4,440 €, which remains reasonable.


    But, in many cases, the bill will actually climb to € 6,940. In fact, to take advantage of this competitive rent, you have to come with a contribution of € 3,500. A small part (1000 €) will be automatically covered by the ecological bonus granted to used vehicles. But, to be “ offered ” the remaining 2,500 € by the State, it will be necessary to meet the criteria of the conversion bonus (eligibility verifiable on https://www.primealaconversion.gouv.fr/dboneco/accueil /).

    The Caradisiac advice: good offer if you have an old, worthless car to scrap. If the scrapping of your previous car does not allow you to take advantage of the conversion bonus, Renault’s offer almost loses all interest.


