Riders Republic: Release date, events, sports… We take stock

In just a few days, players will be able to slide through the snow or hurtle down muddy slopes on their hats with the arrival of Riders Republic. Let’s take advantage of this moment to take stock of this promising game.

A release for soon!

We won’t have to wait long to put our heads in the spotlight since Riders Republic, the new creation of Ubisoft Annecy, will be available from October 28 next on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

Many sports disciplines

Just like Steep, the former production of Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic offers many playable sports disciplines. Indeed, players can descend mountains on the backs of bike, but also in ski, in snowboard and in snowmobile. As for participants who do not have vertigo, they can soar in the air with a wingsuit, a rocketsuit, a paraglider and one paramotor. Suffice to say that there is an embarrassment of choice, especially since each type of discipline benefits from several variants. For example, some bikes are made to ride on the road, others allow you to take the paths and still others, to perform tricks.

A new system of tricks

Unlike Steep, Riders Republic emphasizes the freestyle dimension. Indeed, players can now have fun sliding on rails, hovering in the air and twirling in all directions to explode the scores. That’s good since many game modes go in this direction. As a reminder, know that there are three types of controls in order to adapt to the greatest number: Pilot, Trickster and Steep. Pilot uses the cross or A buttons to jump, Trickster, the joysticks and Steep, the R2 or RT button.

Numerous challenges and game modes

In Riders Republic, there is plenty to do. The title has a long Campaign which offers several types of events (freestyle, time trial, race) which can be played solo as well as with friends. PvP modes (player versus player) are also part of the game, starting with the mode Mass Race. The latter, like a triathlon, opposes many participants (50 on PC and next-gen and 20 on current-gen) in multisport races. The mode Battle Tricks, meanwhile, asks two teams of six players to perform as many tricks as possible in the allotted time to maximize the scores. Finally, the mode Free-For-All offers races for twelve extreme sportsmen. Of course, in Riders Republic, you are also free to explore a huge open world which is full of surprises. Rare items and obstacle courses are indeed scattered around the map.

The United States as a playground

Unlike Steep which takes us to the Alps, Riders Republic takes place in the southwest of the United States. This is the opportunity for the players to cross a world of more than 250 km² and discover the region’s national parks (Bryce Canyon, Grand Teton, Sequoia, Yosemite Valley…), as well as the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.





Extensive customization

In Riders Republic, players can head to the game’s main plaza, where players gather before starting an event, to take a tour of the store. In this store it is of course possible to spend the money you got by playing or even real money to unlock all kinds of outfits like ski suits or even whimsical uniforms in the shape of a panda or a giraffe. Also note that many bikes and other pairs of skis can be unlocked by participating in the various events.

Crossplay do you want some, here is it

In order to unite its community of players, Riders Republic offers crossplay between all platforms thanks to Ubisoft Connect. PC gamers can play with Xbox Series X | S gamers who can play with gamers holding a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

The next-gen at full power

In addition to the Mass Race mode with 50 participants, the PC, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, also benefit from better visuals and a display 4K / 60fps.

A mess of DLCs and updates

Over the month, Riders Republic will be enriched with new content thanks to the arrival of free updates which will add new sports (BMX) and new multiplayer events (an arena mode called Showdown). DLC, all gathered in the Year 1 Pass, are also in the game. These take the form of cosmetics and a BMX campaign.

Riders Republic: Year 1 roadmap revealed

Pre-orders already open

As of now, players can pre-order Riders Republic on Amazon in two different versions. The first, the Limited Edition, is available for € 56.99. It contains the game as well as a new costume and snowboard. The Gold Edition is priced at € 99.99. The latter includes the Year 1 Pass. Finally, players who pre-order the game will also receive the Bunny Pack which includes a bunny outfit and an additional snowboard.

Pre-order Riders Republic on Amazon