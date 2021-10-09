Rochat friend with Jacob, Cesar fears the worst / Baptiste chooses Emma – Plus belle la vie October 12, 2021 (episode 4387) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4387 of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Kevin tells Camille the whole truth. Baptiste is saved while Cesar is afraid for his uncle Claude Rochat.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4387 recap of 12/10/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Plus belle la vie of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (season 18 episode 4386 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3):





Emma is in the hospital, awaiting news from Baptiste. Barbara joins her, she is also worried about Baptiste. When the police found Baptiste, he was barely breathing and he was completely dehydrated. 1 hour more and it was over. Emma offers Barbara to sit down next to her. Baptiste risks having irreversible consequences… if he gets by.

Gabriel announces to Emma that Baptiste is out of the woods. He is conscious but he is very weak. Emma goes to see Baptiste in his room (who wants to see her), Barbara remains alone in the corridors then leaves. It’s Thomas who keeps Mathis… Emma told him that Baptiste was doing a cycling course.

Baptiste tells Emma that he loves her, he hasn’t stopped thinking about her.

Nathan surprises Betty with drugs (cannabis), she says it’s not hers. Kylian decides to denounce himself instead. Nathan sends Kylian to the principal.

Rochat decides to give Kylian a chance, he imposes community service on her.

Luna tries to find the model of the car that tried to crash her. She is convinced that she has seen him before. Luna finally realizes that the car belongs to Malet. Luna understands that Sacha did witness a murder… he just got the wrong victim. Sacha wants to set a trap for Malet by using him as bait. Luna does not want Sacha to take risks, she locks him in his room. Mirta opened it up to him a bit later.

Revel and Patrick Nebout give a press conference on Jacob’s death.

Laetitia does not understand why Kevin’s name was not mentioned by Commander Nebout. She is proud of her son, she thinks he lacks confidence in him.

Camille arrives at the house, Laetitia leaves Kevin with her. Camille tells Kevin that Emma doesn’t want to see her anymore, she doesn’t know where to sleep… she would like to stay and sleep with him. Kevin accepts.





Rochat tells Cesar that the serial killer the police were looking for is dead and that the kidnapped young man got away with it.

Then, Rochat declares to Cesar that it is the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon, he goes to a reenactment organized by a new acquaintance. This is Jacob / Julien. Cesar is disgusted. Jacob tells Cesar that at the moment Claude is not in danger.

More beautiful life in advance of October 12, 2021: Sacha wants to find who was killed by Malet

Sacha went out for a walk, he felt he was being followed… he had the impression that someone wanted to push him under a car. Malet was going to intervene but he heard the police pin-pon so he backed up.

Noah joins Lola while camping with a tent in the forest near their tree. They sleep together.

Kevin decides to talk to Camille, he tells her in tears that it is wrong between them. He tells her that he doesn’t feel anything for her. Kevin explains that he was forced to be with Camille. Kevin says he can’t stand lying to her anymore, he doesn’t like her. Camille says to Kevin “You would never have dared to say that if Jacob was still alive”.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Wednesday, October 13, 2021 with episode 4388.

