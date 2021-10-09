Roglic as favorite, Alaphilippe and Pogacar in ambush … The challenges of the Tour of Lombardy

A week after an anthology Paris-Roubaix, the peloton is back on Saturday, October 9, for a Tour of Lombardy that promises to be spectacular. The route, between Como and Bergamo (239 km), offers six climbs for a total vertical drop of 4,500 meters. Above all, the gratin of international cycling will be present to try to take over from Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), the last winner but forfeited on Saturday. Focus on the main challenges of a highly anticipated Monument.

Primoz Roglic, the obvious

Since the beginning of the month, the Boot fits him like a glove. Winner on the Tour of Emilie last Saturday, then sovereign over Milan-Turin on Thursday, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) appears to be the natural favorite of this Tour of Lombardy. The Slovenian has been sparkling in both races, and has every intention of making the pass of three. “I’m not the only favorite, but I’ll give it my all”, warned Roglic after his victorious arrival in Piedmont.

The opportunity, for the three-time winner of the Vuelta, to expand a not-so-impressive track record on Monuments, with only one Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2020. In any case, his team seems cut out to support him in this objective. . With Jonas Vingegaard, Steven Kruijswijk or George Bennett (second last year), the Dutch team is one of the most impressive on paper.

A Pogacar-Alaphilippe duo in ambush

If the Jumbo is scary, what about the Deceuninck-Quick Step armada? The Belgian team has the luxury of presenting three riders applying, at worst, to the rank of outsider. After a long crossing of the desert due, precisely, to a fall on the Lombard Monument last year, Remco Evenepoel is coming back well. The Belgian finished second in the European Road Championship, and won the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday. Can its rise to power allow it to shine? João Almeida completes the trio and is not left out. On the podium in Emilie and in Milan-Turin, he can play a role.

But more than these two young riders, the darling of the Deceuninck will obviously be Julian Alaphilippe. Magistral during the world championships in Leuven two weeks ago, the Frenchman wants to hang a second Monument, after Milan-San Remo in 2019. “I have already done second on ‘Lombardy’ (in 2017) so we are waiting for me, we are also waiting for Remco Evenepoel “, said Alaphilippe. A way of blurring the lines as to the strategy of his team?

At the end of a crazy final, it’s Tadej Pogacar who wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège! The Slovenian prodigy beat the French Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu in the sprint, who completed the podium of this 107th Dean.

– francetvsport (@francetvsport) April 25, 2021

This may not be enough to destabilize Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates). We knew the irresistible Slovenian on the Grand Tours, 2021 has confirmed that he can also shine in one-day meetings. Third in the Olympic road race, Pogacar unlocked his record in the classics by winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April ahead of Julian Alaphilippe.

Fourth in Turin on Thursday, he said to himself “satisfied” of his performance. And since the appetite comes with eating, the two-time winner of the Tour de France said he was ready to “to give everything” in Lombardy. For this, he will be supported by Marc Hirschi, Rafal Majka or Davide Formolo.

David Gaudu for a surprise?

This Tour of Lombardy was to signal the great return of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ, last French winner in 2018) on a classic. The Franc-Comtois will indeed be at the start of Como, but he seems too fair to assume his status as leader, after his retirement from Milan-Turin. In all likelihood, Pinot should mainly play a team role for David Gaudu. The Breton, rather in good shape in Piedmont, can make his way among the contenders for the places of honor.

From there to seeing him raise his arms in Bergamo? The task may be difficult, especially since there is no shortage of ambitious people. From Adam Yates (Ineos) to Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) via Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and the French Romain Bardet (DSM), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) or Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), the fight promises to ‘be relentless.