Romelu Lukaku leaves the rally

While Belgium must face Italy this Sunday (3 p.m., to follow live commented on Foot Mercato), within the framework of the small final (for 3rd place) of the League of Nations, Roberto Martinez will not be able to count on Romelu Lukaku (28 years old). The Red Devils announced this Saturday on their account Twitter that the top scorer in the history of the selection had left the rally.

What follows after this advertisement

“Romelu Lukaku suffers from muscle fatigue, just like Eden Hazard. They are not in the best conditions to play. They are leaving the national team camp because of these problems but I don’t know how long they will be away ”, said Martinez at a press conference. The first nation in the FIFA rankings will come with a very weakened team against the reigning European champions. Belgium deplores the packages of the Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgan, but also of Thomas Foket and Thomas Meunier, who have also already left their partners in recent days or hours.