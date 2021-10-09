More

    Rugby: Montpellier rebels against Bordeaux (20-27), follow the match live

    Day 6 of Top 14 this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., with the MHR going to the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux.

    After a solid victory last week against La Rochelle at home (21-11), Montpellier goes to the lawn of the second in the championship, Bordeaux, 4 matches without defeats and with a victory on the road to Lyon (15-20) . This is what Montpellier will look for today, an away victory, mandatory to play the top 6.

    But for this, coach Jean-Baptiste Elissade has decided to rotate the workforce. A chance for some to show up and allow the MHR to move forward in the right direction.

    Be careful though because last year, the Hérault residents left Gironde with a “suitcase” as they say in the jargon, that is to say a heavy defeat (9-57).

    ? @MHR_officiel
    ⎣? Season 21-22
    ⎣? Compositions
    ⎣? # J6


    Discover the composition of your Cistes for the@UBBrugby ?

    1st match in @ top14rugby by Ru-hann Greyling#TeamMHR ? ⚪️ #UBBMHR pic.twitter.com/lwEP5wBV1n

    – Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) October 8, 2021

    A match to follow live commented with our partner Rugbyrama:


