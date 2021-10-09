Rugby: Montpellier rebels against Bordeaux (20-27), follow the match live

Day 6 of Top 14 this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., with the MHR going to the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux.

After a solid victory last week against La Rochelle at home (21-11), Montpellier goes to the lawn of the second in the championship, Bordeaux, 4 matches without defeats and with a victory on the road to Lyon (15-20) . This is what Montpellier will look for today, an away victory, mandatory to play the top 6.

But for this, coach Jean-Baptiste Elissade has decided to rotate the workforce. A chance for some to show up and allow the MHR to move forward in the right direction.

Be careful though because last year, the Hérault residents left Gironde with a “suitcase” as they say in the jargon, that is to say a heavy defeat (9-57).