More

    Rugby – Top 14: Toulouse – Pau teams unveiled

    Sports


    On the eve of the poster for the 6th day of Top 14 between Toulouse and the Section Paloise, the cast has been unveiled.

    Second consecutive trip to the Top 14 for Section Paloise. A week after his coup against Perpignan at Aimé-Giral, this time we have to challenge the reigning French and European champion. A Toulouse team that will advance with its cracks, its Dupont / Ntamack hinge, the captain of the Blues in Australia Anthony Jelonch or even Maxime Médard.

    Pau faced with 11 injuries bet on freshness: Carol at the back, a Daubagna / Debaes hinge, Barka at the hooker position. Six players will celebrate their first in the Top 14 this season, including center Alexandre Dumoulin, back from injury.

    The editorial team advises you

    The editorial team advises you

    The editorial team advises you

    Toulouse stadium : Médard; Bonneval, Nanaï-Williams, Ahki, Tauzin; Ntamack, Dupont (cap); Cros, Tolofua, Jelonch; R.Arnold, Youyoutte; Aldegheri, Mauvaka, Neti. Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Flament, Placines, Miquel, Balès, Holmes, Faumuina


    Section Paloise : Carol, Barrett, Decron, Dumoulin, Colombet; Debaes, Daubagna; Puech (cap), Habel-Küffner, Hamonou; Tagitagivalu, Ducat; Corato, Barka, Calles. Alternates: Lespiaucq, Bordenave, Ramsay, Hewatt, Levron, Vatubua, Manu, Yaméogo


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWashington sells 12 attack helicopters to Australia
    Next articleNews | Corsican singer Petru Guelfucci died in Marseille at the age of 66

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC