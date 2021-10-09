Rugby – Top 14: Toulouse – Pau teams unveiled

On the eve of the poster for the 6th day of Top 14 between Toulouse and the Section Paloise, the cast has been unveiled.

Second consecutive trip to the Top 14 for Section Paloise. A week after his coup against Perpignan at Aimé-Giral, this time we have to challenge the reigning French and European champion. A Toulouse team that will advance with its cracks, its Dupont / Ntamack hinge, the captain of the Blues in Australia Anthony Jelonch or even Maxime Médard.

Pau faced with 11 injuries bet on freshness: Carol at the back, a Daubagna / Debaes hinge, Barka at the hooker position. Six players will celebrate their first in the Top 14 this season, including center Alexandre Dumoulin, back from injury.

Toulouse stadium : Médard; Bonneval, Nanaï-Williams, Ahki, Tauzin; Ntamack, Dupont (cap); Cros, Tolofua, Jelonch; R.Arnold, Youyoutte; Aldegheri, Mauvaka, Neti. Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Flament, Placines, Miquel, Balès, Holmes, Faumuina





𝘓𝘈 𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘗𝘖 💥 ☑️ Here are the 𝟚𝟛 🔴⚫ that will challenge 𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, tomorrow at 5 p.m. 👇#STSP 👊 pic.twitter.com/Mz8pwDavCU – Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) October 8, 2021

Section Paloise : Carol, Barrett, Decron, Dumoulin, Colombet; Debaes, Daubagna; Puech (cap), Habel-Küffner, Hamonou; Tagitagivalu, Ducat; Corato, Barka, Calles. Alternates: Lespiaucq, Bordenave, Ramsay, Hewatt, Levron, Vatubua, Manu, Yaméogo