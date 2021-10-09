More

    Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths in August, twice the toll announced so far

    The government count, which is based on a very restrictive definition of deaths due to Covid-19, made 24,661 deaths in August as a result of the pandemic.

    A figure almost twice as high as that established so far by the authorities. Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August 2021, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, October 8.

    From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to the end of August, Russia, faced with an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination, has thus recorded more than 400,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to Rosstat’s balance sheet. The government toll reported 214,485 deaths on Friday, making Russia (with a population of 144 million) the fourth most bereaved country in the world.


    The number of new deaths and contaminations has continued to climb in recent weeks, regularly breaking daily records.


