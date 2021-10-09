Russia sets new daily death record

Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant since the summer against the backdrop of a very laborious vaccination campaign. In the last 24 hours, 968 deaths caused by the coronavirus have been recorded, according to the government’s record. In recent days, the country has already broken its daily death record several times.

Read alsoCovid-19: in Russia, vaccination slowed by general mistrust

The government count officially reaches 215,453 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe and the fourth most bereaved country in the world. But the real toll is much heavier. The Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of deaths due to Covid-19, reported more than 400,000 deaths at the end of August on Friday.





New contaminations also continue to climb. On Saturday, they reached 29,362 cases, including 6,001 in Moscow, by far the worst outbreak in the country. However, no health restrictions or containment measures have been announced, the authorities having always shown their desire to preserve the economy. Since mid-June, Russia has been hit hard by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious.

Read alsoRussia exceeds 900 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time

The epidemic is reinforced by a laborious vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce stricter health measures, and the low respect for the wearing of masks among the population. According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 30.7% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are several national vaccines.

To see also – “Take the Sputnik”: Putin recommends Russian vaccine to Erdogan