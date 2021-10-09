Sarah Poniatowski and her divorce from Marc Lavoine: “It’s not a failure”

Sarah poniatowski must do with every interview. The interior designer just can’t give interviews without being told about her divorce. Each time, without declining the question – perhaps out of excess of politeness – Sarah Poniatowski ends up talking about her life as a mother. This is what happened on Thursday, October 7, 2021, when she was a guest on the show. As an aside (Channel).

Responding to questions from Pascale Clark, Sarah Poniatowski spoke of her role as bridesmaid at Caroline of Monaco’s wedding, failing to mention her job as an interior designer. Until coming to her divorce from Marc Lavoine, the father of her three children Yasmine, Roman and Milo. She explains that she went ahead after her divorce. “You have to, otherwise you stay under your duvet and you don’t get out of bed. No, but I have a very positive and optimistic nature. So here it is, life is long at first, finally we hope so, and then here it is, it is not a failure. I have three wonderful children. Everything is fine !“, she relativizes in As an aside.





Sarah Poniatowski seems quite comfortable with the idea of ​​a divorce. “My great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother divorced. My 24 years of marriage and three children, it’s anything but a failure “, she had already confided. Today, the decorator focuses on the development and happiness of her three toddlers: “I am very proud of them, I trust them, I express my love for them a lot. We are in the exchange, in the dialogue. I always try to bring together “.

Remember that Marc Lavoine is the father of four children: Simon (35 years old) born from his past relationship with the model Denise Pascale, Yasmine (22 years old), Roman (soon 14 years old) and Milo (10 years old), from his marriage to Sarah Poniatowski. The couple will announce their separation in March 2018, and their intention to initiate divorce proceedings, after 23 years of marriage.