Sarah Poniatowski makes rare confidences about her marriage to Marc Lavoine (VIDEO)

Invited in As an aside this Thursday, October 7, Sarah Poniatowski, ex-wife of Marc Lavoine, spoke of her divorce. And she saw it well.
You may rather know her under the name of Sarah Lavoine, a surname that she kept for her work as a designer and interior decorator and for which she registered the mark a few years ago. Sarah Lavoine decorates prestigious places, takes care of dressing and creating atmospheres for shops, general public or not. She also creates furniture and decorative accessories on which she affixes this name from her previous union. Because in life, she is no longer Sarah Lavoine but again Sarah poniatowski, name with which she was born and coming from her origins of the Polish nobility.
“You don’t slam a door like that”
In 1995, the general public discovered her on the occasion of her marriage to the singer and actor Marc Lavoine who has already been a hit for ten years with titles like She has piercing eyes. After a ceremony in Marrakech, they have three children together: Yasmine, Roman and Milo. In March 2018, after 23 years of union, the couple announced their divorce. A few months after the announcement, the singer said, about a song he wrote for his ex-wife: “This story is stupid, but it’s our story. A story that took a long time to finish. Because you don’t slam a door like that. Because love moves, but it’s there anyway. . I spent a quarter of a century with her, it’s almost a lifetime.” If for his part, Marc Lavoine managed to rebuild his life with the young novelist Line Papin and even married her, Sarah Poniatowski also seems to have found her balance, as she explained on Canal + on October 7.
“It’s not a failure!”
Guest on the show As an aside this Thursday, back with the same formula as under Pascale Clark since the TV re-entry, Sarah Poniatowski was able to confide in several subjects such as her children or her role as bridesmaid at Caroline de Monaco’s wedding. But the artist was also trained on a more personal ground: that of his romantic relationships and more particularly of his divorce, three years ago. At 48, she said in an interview: “My great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother divorced. My 24 years of marriage and three children, it is anything but a failure.” Words that she reiterated and claimed in the living room ofAs an aside. “You have to, otherwise you stay under your duvet and you don’t get out of bed. No, but I have a very positive and very optimistic nature. So there you have it, life is long at first, well, we hope so, and then here it is not a failure. I have three wonderful children. Everything is fine !”