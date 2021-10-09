Selections: Kehrer struggling with Germany

Once again tenured with Germany, Thilo Kehrer was in difficulty on the left side of the defense against Romania (2-1).

After practically a month without playing at PSG where Mauricio Pochettino only offered him a few crumbs, the return to competition was complicated for Thilo Kehrer under the colors of the German team, opposed to Romania this Friday evening. Mannschaft struggled for a long time, quickly conceding the opener, but eventually won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Müller. As in the last truce, it was at the left-back position that the PSG defender played. And it happened very moderately.





The German press as a whole gives him a score of 4/6, 1 being the best and 6 the worst, and Kehrer is notably criticized for several errors in the first half, in particular a return too late on the opening of the score even if it is Rüdiger who was humiliated by a small bridge in his area. Opposed to the opposing little genius Hagi, Kehrer suffered regularly, although it was better after the break. His offensive contribution was insufficient despite the space to go up with Leroy Sané in front of him. The Parisian has tried to bring on a regular basis but he did not really know how to weigh in his hallway.

The only consolation for Kehrer, the support of his national coach. While the press reproached him for a lost duel at the start of the action on the Romanian opener, Hansi Flick preferred to highlight the talent of Ianis Hagi rather than the successive errors of his players. Enough to re-establish the PSG defender in the next matches?