Senegal and Morocco take off!

Both winners of their 3e consecutive match in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Senegal (4-1 against Namibia) and Morocco (3-0 against Guinea Bissau) took an important step towards qualifying in the play-offs this Saturday.

Senegal 4-1 Namibia (Group H)

In a meeting marked by the first capes of Bouna Sarr, holder, and Bamba Dieng, who came into play, Senegal did not give details. After a post from Sarr, Gueye took advantage of a good job from Mané in the box to appear in front of his teammate and open the scoring (10e). Largely domineering despite a fear of a cons confused in extremis by the Brave Warriors, the Lions made the break before the break on a header from Diedhiou, served by Ismaïla Sarr (38e).





Mané hit the nail on the head after returning from the locker room, having reviewed the opposing defense and scored with a nice shot (55e). The Namibian score reduction by Kamatuka (75e) will remain anecdotal, especially since Keita Baldé, who came into play, then increased the score by taking back a caviar from Mané, definitely in all the good moves (84e). The draw between Togo and Congo (1-1) a little earlier allows Aliou Cissé’s men to take the lead.

Classification : Senegal 9 points, Namibia 4 pts, Congo 2 pts, Togo 1 pt

Guinea Bissau 0-3 Morocco (Group I)

The venue has changed (Casablanca instead of Rabat) but, like Wednesday (5-0), Guinea Bissau was no match for Morocco. Satisfied with his eleven he had renewed, Vahid Halilhodzic was quickly reinforced in his choices when El Kaabi opened the scoring with a header from a free kick (10e). Then decisive passer for Barkok, scorer on a superb half-volley from outside the area (20e), the Hatayspor striker offered himself a double at the end of the game by exploiting a failed back pass from Djalo (70e). A victory on Tuesday in a late match against Guinea and Morocco will officially qualify for the play-offs!

Classification : Morocco 9 points (one match less), Guinea Bissau 4 pts, Guinea 3 pts (one match less), Sudan 2 pts

