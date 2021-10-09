Several candidates for the Élysée support Poland’s decision to challenge the rule of European law

On Thursday, the Polish Supreme Court ruled against the primacy of European law over the national constitution.

Poland’s decision to decree the primacy of its national law over European law joins the proposals of several presidential candidates in France.

Six months before the presidential election, Marine Le Pen brought her “support»To Poland while it wants to inscribe, in the French Constitution, the primacy of national law over European and international law, according to its draft law on immigration which it recently presented.

For Marine Le Pen, who no longer wants to leave the EU or the euro, any international text deemed contrary to the Constitution will remain “inapplicable“, So that France will not have”no need to go out” treaties.

Eric Zemmour, his rival – who is still not a candidate – denounced in a press release “a federalist coupAgainst Poland and felt that it was “time to restore to French law its primacy over European law“.

“What you are ultimately offering is Frexit“,”a 60-year throwback for which we would pay a high price», Replied on Twitter the MEP Agir Fabienne Keller, also supported by Clément Beaune:

Florian Philippot (Les Patriotes) recalls, however, that Poland has not yet “nothing does at all“:





Socialist side, the candidate and ex-minister Arnaud Montebourg also defends in a press release “the superiority of French law over European decisions“:”The assertion by Poland of its national sovereignty through law is an important event. France, which does not share the same political orientations as Poland, will nevertheless have to make the same affirmation of the superiority of these laws over European decisions.“

Pro-sovereignty speech on the right

On the right, without commenting on the latest Polish developments, the former Brexit negotiator and candidate for the nomination of LR Michel Barnier defends, to the amazement of many of his former colleagues in Brussels, the need for a “legal sovereignty“. But only in matters of immigration, arguing that “if we don’t change anything, there will be other Brexits“. His ex-LR rival Xavier Bertrand proposes for his part to introduce into the Constitution “a mechanism to safeguard the superior interests of France. When these are at stake, popular sovereignty must take precedence“.

Poland’s decision, ‘udo not attack the EU ”, according to the French government

Poland’s highest court said on Thursday that certain articles of the EU treaty were “incompatibleWith the Polish Constitution and spoke out against the supremacy of European Community law. A historic decision, “extremely serious” according to Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune, which could threaten the EU funding of Poland, or even its membership of the Union.

President Emmanuel Macron, interviewed by the regional daily Free noon on whether Poland still has its place in the EU, said that “Europe should not be a project which resolves its problems or its disagreements by excluding“:”The European courts are currently criticized a lot, but we wanted them and we have decided to build them, it is a work of convergence of the common values ​​which are the basis of Europe.“He added, saying he believed”to the tension assumed to bring back to the heart of the European project those countries which are in the process of diverging“.

Poland and the European Union disagree over judicial reforms introduced by the ruling nationalist conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which Brussels says threaten democracy and the rule of law in that country. The European Commission warned on Friday that it would do “respect“The primacy of European law by using”all his powersTo prevent a snowball effect.