several thousand alerts for government-backed attacks

Midweek, an official with Google’s Threat Analysis Group said more than 14,000 Gmail users had been alerted to government-sponsored attacks. Attacks that would affect less than 0.1% of all Google Account users.

In this case, these warnings – which are not new in the genre – indicate a targeting of the users concerned, but not a compromise. The aim is to make certain users aware that they are the targets of such attacks, and must be vigilant or implement additional security measures.

TAG sent an above average batch of government-backed security warnings yesterday. Some info for people who got the warning and a reminder what it means: https: //t.co/ozlRL4SwhG and also in this?

– Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) October 7, 2021

The targets are in particular journalists, politicians, members of NGOs. The number of batch shipments for alerts was above average this time around due to a recent phishing campaign attributed to the APT28 group.

Active for many years, APT28 is otherwise known as Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, Sofacy Group or Strontium. This cyber espionage group is said to have ties to the Russian government. The most recent targets assigned to APT28 have been parliamentarians from Germany and Norway.

Last month, the European Union publicly warned Russia by denouncing malicious cyber activities that must stop immediately. ” We urge the Russian Federation to comply with standards for responsible state behavior in cyberspace. “