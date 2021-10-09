Shannen Doherty facing cancer: she reveals shocking photos of her convalescence

Shannen Doherty revisited her bad memories and shared photos of her bedridden and bleeding on Instagram, dating from when she was having chemotherapy sessions. The American actress, who has been fighting breast cancer for 7 years, wants to raise public awareness and push women to get tested. Shaved head and pale face, the actress reveals the worst days of her life for a good cause.





“In this breast cancer awareness month, I want to share more about my personal experience, from my first diagnosis to the second. Is it all rosy? NO. It’s realistic and I hope that this approach will help us. will educate all and that we will be more comfortable on what cancer looks like“, noted the interpreter of Prudence Halliwell in Charmed on Instagram. In addition to giving advice, the former sidekick of the late Luke Perry and Jason Priestley in Beverly Hills 90210 writing : “I hope I can encourage people to have mammograms, regular checkups, and help you face your fear and cope with whatever is in front of you.”

Shannen Doherty reveals how she was able to smile again during this excruciating time. “I was trying to cheer myself up by wearing funny pajamas my friend Kristy gave me and it worked. I looked silly but I was able to laugh at myself. helped through what seemed impossible to me “.