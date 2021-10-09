she changed a rule (VIDEO)

Guest of C to you this Friday, October 8, Marie-Christine confided in the grueling shootings of Everyone wants to take its place, revealing that production had to change a rule as it was often on the verge of collapse.
This Saturday, October 9, 2021, Cyril Féraud hosts on France 3 The Champions Quiz, a show that sees the ten biggest winners of TV games in France compete against each other. On this occasion, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine received this Friday, October 8 in C to you three flagship game hosts from France Télévisions: Cyril Féraud of course, Bruno Guillon, who after presenting Les Z’amours is now in charge of the new game Each in turn, and Samuel Etienne, who took over the reins of Questions for a champion six years ago. They were then joined by Paul El Kharrat, one of the greatest champions of the 12 noon shots on TF1, and Marie-Christine, the biggest winner of Everyone wants to take its place.
“It happened to me to be on the verge of fainting”
The one who for a long time held the world record for individual victories in a game show, before being dethroned by Bruno des 12 noon shots, returned to the set of the France 5 program on the very sustained rhythm of the recordings of Everyone wants to take its place. “It happened to me to be on the verge of fainting, where I would have been asked my name, I could not have answered” confided Marie-Christine. Before revealing that the shooting schedule had therefore been adapted for her: “Nicely, the production had agreed to cut the last show because we were doing seven on Friday. And the seventh, I couldn’t anymore.” Everyone was therefore sent home so that she could go home to rest. “That’s why there are so many people who hate me“concluded, amused, the winner.
A trying tension for the candidates
Samuel Etienne then confirmed that being a candidate for a game show was indeed more difficult than it seems: “There is a nervous tension among the players that we do not suspect. Me, in the space of six years, it is not very very long, I had two fainting spells in full play. It is the tension “. And Cyril Féraud to add that candidates had also fainted on his set: “Because they are in tension all the time. And as Samuel says, from the beginning to the end of the show, they have to stay focused. change, they come back … and you have to stay connected all the time. It’s difficult“. Marie-Christine and Paul El Kharrat immediately confirm this.