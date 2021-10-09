she lost no less than 45 kilos

First there was the divorce from the father of her child (who is nine years old), Simon Konecki. The couple married in 2016 before going their separate ways in 2019. “I wondered who I was, what I wanted, what made me really happy. All of these things. I was just on automatic mode and I was not happy Neither did anything wrong I just thought I wanted my son to see me really loving, and being loved. It’s really important to my eyes … Since then, I have been on my way to find my true happiness “, she says. Adele now has a new companion, sports agent Richard Paul. “He’s always been there, I just hadn’t really noticed him. (…) He’s so funny. (…). Rich came at the right time,” she says.
The reasons for the breakup with her ex-husband? “Nothing bad happened or anything like that,” she replies. And to add: “I was embarrassed. I was really embarrassed not to give the impression of doing my best to make it work …”
Injured … by women
In this interview given to Vogue of the month of numbers, Adele also confided in her weight loss which made so much talk. In October 2019, while she was rather discreet lately, the singer made a remarkable outing in Los Angeles, on the birthday of rapper Drake. Internet users had noticed a radical change in silhouette: 45 pounds less. “I used to cry, now I sweat,” she said at the time.
In Vogue, she says: “I think one of the reasons people wondered is because it took place over a period of two years. They are shocked because I didn’t shared the stages of this transformation (…) It was because of my anxiety. By training, I felt better. It was not really about losing weight, it was always about becoming more strong (…). I have become quite addicted to the sport. I train two or three times a day … I do my weights in the morning, then I walk normally or I box in the afternoon, then I will my cardio in the evening “.
And to respond to the critics: “My body has been the target of objectification throughout my career. And the worst part of it all is that the most brutal conversations were those of other women about me. body. I was very disappointed by that. It hurt me. “