she must be operated again

We have been waiting for months for this: Charlene from Monaco will soon be returning to the Principality! Held in South Africa since last May, by a nasty ENT infection that she contracted during her trip with rhinos, the princess engaged against poaching will have to face a final fight before finding her children.

One last operation

A few days ago, after discovering her slimmer face on Instagram, Charlene fans were reassured by the good news given by her husband. He explained on RMC, “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her. She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to check in with the doctors in a few days“. Just before taking the plane, Jacques and UGabriella’s mother has to go to the OR one last time.





This is what we learn this October 8 in the columns of the British magazine, Hello !. A press release from his foundation announces: “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anesthesia for her last intervention which will take place today”. And to add: “The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best for this final operation and her recovery process “.

Health that worries

The health of Charlene of Monaco is at the heart of all concerns. And for good reason, she who had already been operated on a previous time last August, had a relapse on September 3. After vagal discomfort, she was hospitalized again for a few days.

FA