six migrants killed by guards in Tripoli detention center

Six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were shot dead by Libyan guards at a detention center in Tripoli on Friday, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in the Libyan capital said. The incident took place in a detention center “overcrowded“In Tripoli where some 3,000 migrants are detained”in terrible conditions“IOM official Federico Soda told AFP. “Six migrants in total were killed by the guards. “We don’t know what caused the incident but it is linked to the overcrowding of migrants in the center.

Read alsoLibya: coast guard shoots near a migrant boat to intercept it

They live in terrible and tense conditions, ”he added. “Many migrants escaped during the chaosHe said again. According to him, the Al-Mabani detention center has a capacity of 1,000 detainees but more than 3,000 were crowded there, including around 2,000 outside the main building but within the perimeter of the complex. “Their detention is arbitrary. Many of them have valid papers but are stranded in the country», He affirmed. Libya is an important crossing point for tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Saharan African countries, seeking each year to reach Europe via the Italian coasts, some 300 km away from the Libyan sides.





Read alsoDenunciation of migrant slavery in Libya continues

Several NGOs and UN agencies regularly denounce the deplorable conditions in detention centers in Libya, where smugglers and traffickers have profited over the past ten years from the climate of instability that followed the 2011 revolt, making Libya the hub of trafficking. human beings on the continent. At the beginning of October, an operation “anti-drugCarried out by the Libyan authorities in a suburb of Tripoli, which mainly targeted irregular migrants, left one dead and at least fifteen injured, according to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (Manul). At least 5,000 people, including women and children, have been arrested, the organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

SEE AS ​​WELL – Joe Biden assures police officers who turned back migrants on horseback “will pay”