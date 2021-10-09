Six months before the presidential election, Edouard Philippe is launching his own party this Saturday

The former Prime Minister will unveil the name and outlines of this party this Saturday from his city of Le Havre.

Fifteen months after his departure from Matignon, Edouard Philippe launched his own party in Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) on Saturday morning, to broaden the base of support for Emmanuel Macron to the right, under the critical eye of certain macronists who fear division.

In his city of Le Havre, the former Prime Minister will unveil the name and the outlines of this party in the presence of many parliamentarians from the majority, two hundred days before the presidential election during which he promised to support Emmanuel Macron if this one represents himself.

“The objective is to participate in the new political offer that will result from this presidential campaign,” he said in a video message broadcast last Saturday at the “campus” of LREM in Avignon.

Majority leaders present

Between 500 and 700 people are expected according to Edouard Philippe’s entourage. “Those who are curious, interested will come. Coming does not necessarily mean joining,” explains MEP Gilles Boyer, a very close friend. The three bosses of the majority parliamentary groups will be present: Christophe Castaner for LREM, Patrick Mignola for the MoDem and Olivier Becht for Agir.

And at least a dozen “walking” deputies – including Aurore Bergé, Marie Lebec and Naïma Moutchou – have also indicated that they will go “spontaneously” to Le Havre. Before the weekend, some confided to hope “a new breath”, and expressed a certain “excitement” of their colleagues as for their participation.

The initiative of Edouard Philippe, who remains the favorite political figure of the French, is indeed followed closely by the majority, while the macronie tries to structure the presidential majority within a “common house”.





In his video broadcast in Avignon, Edouard Philippe once again affirmed that he “wished” for Emmanuel Macron to be a candidate and re-elected in April 2022, assuring him of his support with “loyalty” and “enthusiasm”. His new training “is intended to be ‘under the tent'”, assured the boss of LREM Stanislas Guerini.

“If Macron returns, we will have a very complicated situation”

But the former Prime Minister, who never took his card from LREM, had not made the trip to Avignon either. “He will have to position himself,” warned Olivier Becht, whose small Agir party could well be sucked in by the new movement. Edouard Philippe’s new party, whose name is kept secret, could also continue to reorganize the political landscape, especially among local elected officials ready to support the Head of State, but reluctant to join LREM or MoDem.

“If Macron returns, we will have a very complicated situation” on the right, confirms a close friend of the former LR Xavier Bertrand who thinks that “Philippe will bring” elected officials into his purse by taking advantage of the bursting of the landscape. “He will present legislative candidates who risk competing with ours,” sighs an LR executive, while the right in the fog could well play its survival in 2022.

Edouard Philippe is already multiplying the signals to the right by sounding the alarm on the weight of the debt or the need to frankly raise the retirement age, up to the age of 67 years. Beyond that, “Edouard Philippe’s objective is to create a waiting room for 2027”, estimates an elected LR.

On the left wing of the macronie, the small Territoires de Progress party, launched in early 2020 by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, will hold its own congress on Saturday in Bordeaux. Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt could take over the presidency.