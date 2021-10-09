Six months before the presidential election, Édouard Philippe launches his own party and annoys

Fifteen months after his departure from Matignon, Édouard Philippe launched his own party in Le Havre on Saturday, October 9. The former Prime Minister, who remains the favorite political figure of the French, will unveil the name and outlines of this party. A founding congress must also take place before the end of the year.

Many representatives of the Macronist majority, Christophe Castaner for LREM, Patrick Mignola for Modem, Olivier Becht for Agir and deputies, senators and mayors from the right who have joined him, will be present. And this is what annoys Macronie, 200 days before the presidential election, even Emmanuel Macron himself, even if Édouard Philippe has promised to support him if he stands again.

>> Presidential 2022: how Édouard Philippe aims to build a “national future” with his new party

The “one foot in, one foot out” strategy, “loyal but free”, according to the formula consecrated by the former Prime Minister is indeed pushed to the maximum. Édouard Philippe went so far as to propose to shift the retirement age to 67 while the reform wanted by the Head of State is in limbo. In addition, Édouard Philippe, who has never joined En Marche, who has always presented himself as a right-wing man at the time of the Macronist overtaking, creates a right-wing party.

The annoyance is all the more sensitive as Édouard Philippe enjoys great popularity among the walking deputies. About twenty of them will be present today. The annoyance is also on the side of the Modem and François Bayrou, who intends to remain the number 1 partner of Emmanuel Macron with whom relations are already very fresh.





In Macronie, we suspect Édouard Philippe of advancing his pawns for 2027 and therefore of wanting to succeed the head of state who will not be able to stand again. And for that, the first step is the legislative elections of June 2022 with the idea of ​​creating a group in the National Assembly. “Edward will be the keystone of the majority”, already smiles one of his friends. Clearly, it would be a question of forcing En Marche and the Modem to compose with the pro-Édouard Philippe deputies and even before that, to weigh on the investitures. “What annoys Bayrou is that it is much easier to negotiate with two than with four”, analyzes support from Édouard Philippe.

Especially since some marchers could be tempted to join him and his ranks could also grow in the event of failure of the right. The first step is in fact to bet on the inability of the right to find a candidate. “The end of LR [Les Républicains], is it December 4th? “, quips a relative of the former Prime Minister, December 4 being the date on which the party plans to appoint its champion. “If Valérie Pécresse gets shot, some elected officials will go to Édouard”, already predicts an LR. The beam dear to Édouard Philippe has not yet finished working and spirits, to warm up.