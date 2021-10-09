Sony promises more free games, but on one condition

During the various confinements imposed around the world, Sony launched the Play at Home program. The principle was simple: to make the time less long for the millions of players locked up by offering them several games on PS4. By the admission of Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, this program could return if new confinements were to be implemented.

You may remember, during the lockdowns that occurred in 2021 and 2021 to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies and manufacturers made gestures to participate in the war effort or to make the time less long for the millions of people stuck in their homes.





Tesla, for example, supplied medical ventilators to around fifty American hospitals, Free offered 42 additional channels to all of its subscribers, and Les Furets du Nord bookstores which gave away 5,000 digital books. Sony also wanted to support players around the world in this complicated period with the implementation of the Play At Home program.

The program, first launched in March 2020, allowed players get two PS4 games for free, namely Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and The Journey. And faced with the new confinements decreed at the beginning of 2021, Sony has decided to relaunch the Play At Home program with ten additional games offered, among Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witness or Subnautica.

A return of the Play At Home program in the event of new confinements

However, as Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has just explained in the columns of the Gameindustry site, the Play At Home program could make a comeback if the health situation worsens in several countries of the world. Understand, if new confinements were to be decreed.

“Well, it depends on whether Covid-19 is over or not. We will see how the world evolves. If the confinement, God forbid, if this were to continue in 2022 and beyond, who knows? We’ll probably have to do it again (ndrl: it evokes the Play At Home program). We will wait and we will see ”, assures the big boss of Playstation. So we just have to hope that the Play At Home program never comes back, right?

Source: Gameinsdustry