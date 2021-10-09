Sophie Davant contrites after a huge blunder in front of a salesman, “I’m ashamed” (VIDEO)

Sophie Davant made a huge blunder in front of a salesman this Friday, October 8 in Deal concluded… Embarrassed, the host apologized at length for his oddity.
Sophie Davant did not know where to go in the issue of Business Concluded broadcast this Friday, October 8 on France 2. Indeed, the presenter, who had tackled a too talkative saleswoman the day before in the show, could not hide his crestfallen face after‘a huge discomfort that she created on her set. This time, the one who sometimes happens to break objects between two takes has blundered about Leo’s grandmother, a salesman who came to appraise a statue of Saint Sebastian. An error due to erroneous information that she would have received when preparing the program.
A blunder that made the seller smile
Leo had just presented himself as a 28-year-old rugby player, currently in professional retraining in new real estate. “You also come for pay homage to your grandmother “, then adds the presenter, to which the interested party answers yes. Sophie Davant therefore asks if the latter died recently. Hilariously, the seller retorts: “Not at all, she is still alive “. “Oh sorry”, exclaims the editorial director of S the Magazine, hands clasped in front of her mouth. “I saw that it was to pay homage to your grandmother”, insists the host who continues to blush with shame.
“It’s not very funny, I’m ashamed”
To make up for her blunder, the presenter will ask the participant to give her the name of her grandmother, so that she can address her directly. “Gilberte”, replies the seller, “corn she hates being called Gilberte, you have to call her Gilou “, he specifies. In order not to commit another blunder, Sophie Davant turns to the camera: “Gilou, I’m sorry, so I hope you forgive me. I hug you and thank you for your loyalty”. Hilarious, Gilou’s grandson reassures the presenter by telling her that his blunder “will make her very smile”. “Ah bah no, it’s not very funny, I’m ashamed”, she insists. “Yes Yes, it will make her laugh, don’t worry “. More fear than harm, then!