Sophie Tapie’s heartbreaking tribute to “the most wonderful dad in the world” (PHOTO)

This Saturday, October 9, Sophie Tapie returned to Instagram to pay tribute to her father. The young woman sent him a moving declaration of love.
After several years of fighting cancer, Bernard Tapie passed away on Sunday October 3 at the age of 78. After a funeral mass held in his memory in Paris, his coffin was installed on the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome, where several hundred Marseillais bid him farewell. Friday, October 8, the funeral of the former president of OM took place in the Cathedral of the Major, where his relatives paid him a last moving tribute. Inconsolable, his friend Jean-Louis Borloo greeted the “gladiator “ that he was, while his grandson Louis played a piece of the song amazing Grace on the trumpet. A ceremony following which “The Boss”, as he is nicknamed, was buried in the cemetery of Mazargues, in the southern districts of the Marseille city.
Sophie Tapie pays tribute to her father
Silent since the disappearance of her late dad, Sophie Tapie made her return to Instagram this Saturday, October 9. The young woman posted a photo of her childhood in which we see her whispering in the ear of her father, who wears a coat printed with the logo of Olympique de Marseille. “I would like to tell you a secret. You were the most wonderful daddy in the world, I love you so much“, wrote the singer, now 33 years old, in the caption of this black and white shot. And to thank Internet users for their support in this painful ordeal:”Thank you to all of you for your support and your immense love, in particular the people of Marseille. I will never forget him. I love you endlessly.“
This song she wrote for him
Close to his father, Sophie Tapie supported him throughout his fight against the disease. In September, the former candidate of The Voice unveiled The Phoenix, a song dedicated to his dad. “Subconsciously, I might also want to remind him of all he has accomplished. My father had an extraordinary life course and there he is in an extraordinary life struggle. And, for my part, I feel that finally, thanks to this song, everything is said“, she confided then in the columns of the magazine Gala. “I want to make him happy, give him strength.“