Spain: Archbishop apologizes after inappropriate filming in cathedral

The video for the song “Ateo” (“Atheist”), posted on Friday October 8, shows the Spanish rapper C Tangana and the Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso dancing glued-tight in a very languorous and equivocal way in the cathedral built between the 13th century. and the 15th centuries. The couple move by dancing through the building, under the dumbfounded eyes of priests. Later, the singer can be seen in another location, naked (but her body cheated) waving the rapper’s severed head by the hair. Content that is inappropriate for a sacred place.

SPAIN – This is what is called a sacrilege. The Archbishop of Toledo has apologized to offended worshipers after the city’s cathedral was used as a filming location for a rapper’s scorching music video, as spotted by Guardian.

As the Guardian, a few hours after the video was released on Friday morning, the Archbishop of Toledo was summoned to explain how such a video could have been shot in the cathedral. In a statement issued in the afternoon, the Archdiocese said “deeply regret what happened” and that the Archbishop had not known anything about the project, its content or the final result beforehand.





“The story of a conversion through human love”

“We humbly and sincerely ask for forgiveness from all the faithful, whether lay or priests, who rightly felt hurt by this inappropriate use of a sacred place,” writes the Archdiocese, specifying that the procedures were going be investigated to “make sure nothing like this happens again”.

These apologies follow in particular the words, in another press release, of Juan Miguel Ferrer Grenesche, dean of the cathedral. The latter assured to understand the indignant reactions, but felt that the idea of ​​the song remained compatible with the Catholic religion. According to him, it tells “the story of a conversion through human love”. He, as an example, cited the refrain: “I was an atheist, but now I believe, because a miracle like you must have come down from heaven”.

“We’re sorry that some people may have been upset. We ask forgiveness for hurting their feelings. The aim was only to support a dialogue with contemporary culture while always respecting the faith ”, he apologized however.

