Spain: Ferran Torres uncertain for the final of the League of Nations against France

Spanish striker Ferran Torres, who came out injured after his brace on Wednesday in the semi-finals against Italy (2-1), is uncertain for the Nations League final on Sunday (8.45 p.m., in Milan) against France, said on Saturday his coach Luis Enrique.
” The starting XI is quite clear, my only doubt is Ferran, we will see during the next few hours if he can play. If he’s in good shape, he’ll play Enrique said at an online press conference on the eve of the expected shock in Milan.
” Apart from Ferran, everyone is in great shape, he added. We are not going to endanger the players. He’s only played 50 minutes so he’s in good shape, but he’s going to tell us after the warm-up if he’s feeling good. If so, he will play, otherwise he will not play, he continued. But whatever happens, we have confidence in our starting XI, no matter who is in it. “
Out during the match against Italy
The Manchester City winger, 21, distinguished himself with a brace in the first period against the Italian European champions on Wednesday at San Siro. But he was forced out early in the second half after receiving a kick to a foot.
” The foot is fine, we are continuing to treat me, so I did not train, we will see tomorrow (Sunday) if i can play or not », Retorted Ferran Torres this Saturday. The French world champions will be deprived of the midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Holder against Belgium (3-2) Thursday in Turin, the Juventus player tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in isolation.