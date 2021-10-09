Spider-Man: Jake Gyllenhaal paralyzed by stress, Tom Holland to the rescue

Despite his experience, American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was very nervous about entering the Marvel universe, to the point of forgetting his lines on the set of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. Fortunately, Tom Holland was there!
Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance of Super-Villain Magneto, as Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Prisoners). But the actor’s first foray into the Marvel Universe wasn’t smooth.
“The first day of filming I remember I couldn’t remember my replicas “, confides the actor to Howard Stern Show. “(…) I was the keystone and they said to each other “oula”. I turned to Tom Holland and asked him to help me. He said to me: “everything is fine, relax”. (…) I finally managed to find [mes esprits], but I put a lot of pressure on myself [sur Far From Home] because I love [l’univers Marvel]. “
The actor was particularly worried about arriving in the gigantic and complex Marvel universe:
It’s like trying to get on a moving train. On my projects, I am usually involved very early on, I have a role to play in the way everything is organized. But there, I had to arrive in this space where everything works differently.
“They support the proposals, which is pretty fun and really creative. If someone has a better idea, they are able to upset the whole day’s shooting schedule for that idea, so you can really create.”
Despite a rocky start, Gyllenhaal made it off in the Marvel Universe, and could return in an upcoming Spider-Man movie, although he won’t be announced in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. .
Jake Gyllenhaal is currently playing in “The Guilty”, available on Netflix: