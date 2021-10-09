Squid Game: Secrets, origins, filming anecdotes … the team of the Netflix series says it all!

Released almost a month ago, the first season of Squid Game continues to be emulated with fans multiplying references, events and even adaptations in creative games such as Roblox.

But to learn more about Netflix’s event series, no one is better placed than the team behind the project. Comedians Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo, artistic director Chae Kyung-sun and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have come together to give us a lot of information and anecdotes about the creation of the series. For 27 minutes, the four return to the origins of the series, the casting on the creation of the sets, the little secrets hidden in the episodes, the various imagined events, while revealing many anecdotes of the shooting.





A good way to prolong the pleasure for those who have already devoured the first season, and to discover behind the scenes in a very good atmosphere. On the other hand, do not expect to learn anything about season 2. At the moment, the director has not looked into the question. He did say, however, that if he did a Squid Game 2, he certainly wouldn’t direct alone, and he would seriously consider bringing in several experienced screenwriters.

