Still anti-pass protesters in France, more than 600,000 dead in Brazil … an update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

About 45,000 demonstrators (45,300) marched across the country to protest against the health pass for the 13th consecutive Saturday, announced the Ministry of the Interior, a participation figure down slightly compared to last week.

Beauvau had identified 47,935 demonstrators on October 2. 14 people were arrested during these gatherings, including four in Paris, the same source said. In the capital, 5,300 people beat the pavement, as many as last Saturday, separated into two processions. In Strasbourg, around 850 people, according to the prefecture, marched to the cry of “Liberty, no dictatorship” and placards in hand (“France, be dignified, vaccine freedom” or “Rather fine and prison than stung”).

In the procession, firefighters and caregivers, including some carrying signs indicating that they were suspended for lack of presenting a health pass. In the streets of Lille, the prefecture counted 400 demonstrators. This 13th Saturday of mobilization against the health measures put in place by the government comes before the delisting, from October 15, of Covid-19 screening tests for French insured over 18 years old who cannot justify a vaccination or a medical prescription.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 117,000 people in France, where more than 50.5 million people have received at least one injection of the vaccine.

At the national level, the fall in the incidence rate continued this week with 48 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (-16%), or 4,609 cases diagnosed per day on average. The incidence rate was decreasing among those under 60 and tended to stabilize among the older ones. They remained higher among adults under 50 and children. The screening rate, including antigenic tests and PCR (self-tests excluded), was still very high, reaching 4,580 per 100,000 inhabitants (-3%). It was stable or decreasing in all age groups except among 10-19 year olds (5,274, + 34%). The positivity rate is down slightly to 1.0%. At the hospital level, the decline in indicators continued, with 1,228 new hospitalizations (-23%) and 306 new critical care admissions (-27%). As of October 5, there were still 7,157 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 1,292 in critical care. On the other hand, the situation remains very precarious in Guyana. If the incidence rate has slightly decreased (-8%), it remains high with 494 cases / 100,000 inhabitants, 85 new hospitalizations and 20 intensive care admissions last week.

The situation in the world

– 600,000 dead in Brazil –

Brazil exceeded the threshold of 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday and specialists believe that the pandemic is still far from being under control, despite the drop in the number of daily deaths allowed by the advance of vaccination.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health, considered underestimated by scientists, also show 21.5 million cases of contamination in total, including 18,172 during the last 24 hours.

To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle. According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection.

– Jump in cases of depression and anxiety –

Depression and anxiety cases increased by 28% and 26% respectively worldwide in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published on Saturday in The Lancet.





The study is the first to assess the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, detailing them by age, gender and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020.

Women were more affected than men, and younger people were more affected than older groups.

– More than 49,000 deaths in Russia in August –

Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure twice the figure officially established so far by the authorities.

At the end of August, the country, faced with an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination, has thus recorded more than 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19 in total since the start of the pandemic, according to the results of Rosstat.

– Portugal: 3rd dose from 65 years old –

Portugal has reached its goal of vaccinating 85% of its population against Covid-19 and will administer from next week a third booster dose to people 65 years of age and over, the Directorate General of Health announced on Friday ( DGS).

Several countries in the world have started to administer a booster dose to the most vulnerable, in particular certain EU countries (France, Italy, Germany …) without waiting for the green light from the European authorities, anticipating a winter revival of the epidemic.

– India reopens its doors to tourists –

India announced Thursday evening that it will reopen its doors to foreign tourists from October 15, after being closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After taking into account various information, the MHA (Ministry of Interior) has decided to start granting new tourist visas to foreigners traveling to India on chartered flights from October 15, 2021,” the ministry explained. Indian Interior.

– Romania: the healthcare system stunned by the 4th wave –

Romania, where the vaccination rate is among the lowest in the EU, is experiencing a virulent fourth wave that contrasts with the decline in contamination observed elsewhere in Europe. Thursday, 14,457 new cases were identified in 24 hours in the country and 263 deaths deplored, after the record of 331 deaths recorded the day before.

In front of several hospitals in the country, ambulances are waiting for beds to become available, to be able to disembark the sick, and for the first time since the start of the health crisis, Bucharest is considering transferring patients abroad.

– United States: towards the vaccination of children –

Some 28 million children aged 5 to 11 could soon have access to Pfizer’s vaccine in the United States, after the laboratory filed an emergency authorization request for this age group, a new step in the process. immunization campaign eagerly awaited by many parents.

The first injections could begin within a few weeks, after study of the data by the American health authorities.

The results

The pandemic has made at least 4.83 million of deaths in the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report drawn up on Friday at 10:00 GMT by AFP from official sources. The United States is the most bereaved country with 710,180 deaths, followed by Brazil (599,810), India (450,127) and Mexico (281,121). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.