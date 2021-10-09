More

    Stray dog ​​taking public transport in Istanbul daily becomes Twitter star

    A stray dog ​​called Boji has become a real star in Istanbul, where he quietly roams metro stations and trains, as well as on Twitter. Tens of thousands of subscribers follow his adventures on the social network.

    Who in the Turkish metropolis does not know Boji, ” The dog that goes around Istanbul “? This is how it is described on the account Twitter which is devoted to him and which totals more than 64,000 followers to date.

    Many users of public transport in Istanbul come across this extremely friendly stray dog ​​on a daily basis and for whom the rules of good behavior on the platforms and in the trains hold no secrets.

    When about to take the subway, for example, Boji wisely waits for people to get off before getting on, like any other passenger would. He even takes care to position himself outside the lines when the doors open, while the users get out of the train, reported 20 minutes this Thursday, October 7.

    The brave canine would thus pass every day through 29 metro stations on average and would travel 30 kilometers daily through the public transport networks ofIstanbul. Data obtained thanks to the tracking device provided by the city authorities.

    A regular on the metro, but also on buses and boats

    Very often, locals and visitors take pictures of it or film it. Its account Twitter is regularly fed with pictures and videos where we can see him quietly installed on the seats of public transport or climbing the stairs to reach the platforms.

    Boji don’t just walk in the metro; he also takes the bus, as we can see in the video below:

    He also boards the boats that cross the Bosphorus. In the sequence below, for example, the dog is seen enjoying the view on the deck and observing the seagulls with great interest:

    Amanda

